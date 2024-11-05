Learn the art of calligraphy

Calligraphy is the art of lettering. Throughout history, calligraphy has been part of formal documentation such as scripture, declarations, certificates, charters, and invitations. Many styles have come into use over the centuries.

Presently on view in the Mindy Ross Gallery at SUNY Orange’s Kaplan Hall is an exhibit that demonstrates the varied styles of calligraphy. “The Art of Calligraphy” is a solo show of the works of David Baldwin who has studied and created calligraphy since he was a teenager. When he started graduate study at Yale, he fortunately found a seminar course in calligraphy taught by John McCrillis, who was the head of the Yale Press. Subsequently, McCrillis mentored him for years.

On back-to-back evening and early afternoon sessions, Calligraphy – the Art of Lettering is being offered by David Baldwin to students and community people. The master classes are free and open to the public. Baldwin will explain the materials and tools used in the many different styles of lettering, and he will give a brief demonstration during which he will share several techniques. Supplies will be furnished but bring your own, if you have them.

Sessions will be held in the Orange Bank and Trust Company Great Room 101, Kaplan Hall, SUNY Orange, on Wednesday, November 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, November 14 from 12 to 1:45 p.m.

Kaplan Hall is located at 73 First St., Newburgh, where free parking is available in the college garage. Questions may be directed to cultural@sunyorange.edu.