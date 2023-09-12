Goshen. The 11th annual Goshen ornament is now available

The 11th annual Goshen ornament showcases the 1841 Courthouse, a true gem of Goshen’s historical architecture.

Continuing the tradition of selling these ornaments is Linda Mabie, formerly associated with Linda’s Office Supplies & Gifts.

Sales for this year’s ornament kick off on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Goshen Farmer’s Market. Mabie’s booth will remain a fixture at the Farmer’s Market until the end of October.

A limited quantity of all past ornaments and other Goshen merchandise will also be available.

Past ornaments have depicted iconic Goshen landmarks such as the Historic Goshen Public Library, the First Presbyterian Church, Goshen Town Hall, the Harness Racing Museum, the Historic Train Station, Village Hall, the new Goshen Library, the Harriman Fountain, the Historic Track and the Music Hall.

Each of these glass ornaments is handcrafted in Ecuador, making each piece unique.

“The 1841 Courthouse in Goshen is an extraordinary historic building that has always captured my imagination,” Mabie said in the press release announcing the latest ornament. “Its deep roots in Goshen’s history make it a standout choice. I often ask my customers for their favorite historic buildings to gather ideas for future ornaments, and the Courthouse has been a popular suggestion. I’m thrilled with how this year’s ornament turned out, featuring the Courthouse along with other iconic buildings along Main Street.”

You will also find the ornament at 22 West, located at 22 West Main St. in Goshen, the former home of Linda’s Office Supplies. Each ornament is priced at $13.95.

For more information and updates on the Farmer’s Market schedule, please visit Mabie’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LindasOfficeSupplies.