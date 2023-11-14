Fight spotted lantern flies this fall

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) wants residents to keep an eye out for spotted lantern flies this fall, with a hope that acting now can reduce their population come spring time. According to the DEC, some adult lanternflies may linger until the first hard frost, as well as their freshly laid egg masses that will overwinter and bring next year’s generation of lanternflies.

Spotted lantern flies are invasive insects that feed on sap from plants. They have a particular appetite for grape vines, maples, and other ecologically and agriculturally important species, potentially harming the economy and the environment.

Residents can help protect those natural resources by checking for spotted lantern flies in their area, joining the statewide network of scientists and volunteers tracking the spread of this invasive species. The DEC is asking folks to get outside, check for spotted lanternflies, and report back via nyimapinvasives.org/report-an-invasive, an online invasive species database. If possible, collect the insect or egg mass by placing it in a bag and freezing it, or placing it in a jar with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer. Then note the location (street address and zip code, plus any other markers) and email photos and location data to spottedlanternfly@agriculture.ny.gov. After you have reported their presence in your area and collected a sample, the DEC says to kill any additional spotted lantern flies you see by stepping on them or crushing them.

The DEC recommends checking the following locations for spotted lantern fly egg masses: flat man-made surfaces and their undersides (metal barrels, vehicles, fences), and tree trunks and branches. They may also be found on flat rocks and other flat structures.