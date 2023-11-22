DA Hoovler Urges sober driving this Thanksgiving

The day before droves of people hit the roadways to celebrate Thanksgiving with family, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler implored Orange County residents to make safe transportation plans for the upcoming holiday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has dubbed the Wednesday before Thanksgiving “Blackout Wednesday” because of the proliferation of dangerous drinking and driving. According to Hoovler, law enforcement will have enhanced patrols on area roadways to identify and stop drivers who are impaired or intoxicated.

“Thanksgiving is a joyous holiday and I urge everyone to celebrate safely,” said District Attorney Hoovler, “Please don’t let the good times result in preventable and terrible outcomes. Far too often we see the choice to drink and drive end with arrest and prosecution, let alone injury or death to other motorists or pedestrians. Our dedicated law enforcement officers will be out on the roads to protect us all. Hopefully, the state legislature will soon pass the Deadly Driving Bill, closing unnecessary loopholes and enhancing police and prosecutor’s ability to hold drug-impaired drivers accountable. In the meantime, do your part and arrange for safe transportation home and do not get behind the wheel of a car after you have been drinking. Someone is waiting at home for you.”

According to state data, last year law enforcement officers issued more than 14,063 tickets and arrested 213 people for DWIs.

“The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and our goal is to ensure that everyone gets where they need to go safely,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “State Troopers and local law enforcement will be out in force working to prevent needless accidents. I urge drivers to follow the rules of the road and make safety your top priority while traveling this holiday season.”

In addition to the risk of killing oneself or others on the roadway, Hochul’s office added that the average drinking and driving arrest can also cost you up to $10,000.