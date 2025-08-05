Comments for Hudson River estuary plan closing soon

The Public Comment Period for New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Draft Hudson River Estuary Action Agenda 2026-2030 ends Aug. 11, 2025.

The Action Agenda is a five-year blueprint for conserving and restoring the Hudson River estuary and its watershed, and is updated every every five years to address current trends and opportunities.

The eight priority goals focus on creating a strong and vibrant ecosystem that benefit both nature and people, with special emphasis on environmental justice, equity, and inclusion, as well as meaningful engagement with Indigenous Nations.

For more information about the Hudson River Estuary Action Agenda, log onto https://shorturl.at/InKNe. Find a PDF of the draft at https://shorturl.at/b3lZD.

Comments can be emailed to hrep@dec.ny.gov with “Action Agenda” in the subject line. The can also can be mailed to: Hudson River Estuary Program, NYSDEC Region 3, 21 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, N.Y. 12561.