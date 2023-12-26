Chief Deputy Inspector General Lynn Tabbott to retire

After serving as the state’s chief deputy inspector general, Goshen resident Lynn Tabbott announced her retirement from public service. Throughout her storied career, Tabbott worked in the New York State Attorney General’s Office, Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and Kings County District Attorney’s Office.

While in the AG’s office, she prosecuted official corruption and white-collar crimes, and in the subsequent years, she defended the state as well. In Orange County, she served as the county’s first domestic violence prosecutor, participated on domestic violence committees and instructed training seminars. In Kings and Orange County she served as a supervisor and prosecuted violent crimes, including murders and sexual assaults. In addition to her experience as a public servant, Tabbott worked in the private sector practicing family law and criminal defense. She also served as a local court justice where she presided over criminal and civil matters.

Congratulations on your well-deserved retirement!