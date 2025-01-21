Campbell seeks re-election to Orange County Family Court

Sitting Orange County Family Court Judge Hon. Victoria B. Campbell has declared her candidacy for re-election. She made the announcement at a December 28 campaign event at The Erie Trackside Manor.

Campbell has presided over the County’s Family Court since 2016. Her campaign said that, since then, she has heard roughly 13,000 cases. Campbell has also served as an acting county court youth part judge since her appointment in 2018 and as an acting supreme court justice since 2019. Prior to these roles, Campbell served as Port Jervis City Court judge from 1997 through 2014.

“As Family Court judge, I regularly hear sensitive cases that impact children’s quality of life and influence the futures of families. It’s a responsibility I’m honored to be trusted with,” said Campbell. “My work has also allowed me to positively impact how our county treats juvenile and adolescent offenders by implementing corrective actions and procedures. Giving youth opportunities to turn their lives around is why I’m seeking re-election,” she continued.