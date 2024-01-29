White Rabbit Restorations to hold grand opening in Warwick

White Rabbit Restorations, a creative furniture restoration and craft business, will hold its grand opening on Saturday, February 10, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 26 Main Street, Warwick.

In its announcement, White Rabbit invited the community to “experience the transformative power of creativity in furniture restoration and crafting.”

White Rabbit Restorations is the vision of Liz Hunsberger, an artisan, and mother of five who enjoys transforming ordinary spaces and objects into works of art. Her work originally gained momentum in Sugar Loaf. In 2021, Gary, Liz’s husband, surprised her with her own shop in Sugar Loaf, which ultimately led to the establishment of White Rabbit Restorations. Since then, she has restored hundreds of pieces, each with their own unique story. Now she plans to continue her journey at the new location on Main Street in Warwick.

During the grand opening event, attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with other business owners, local government officials, and fellow enthusiasts in the world of restoration and crafting. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day.

According to the company, the Warwick location will be “more than just a restoration shop.” It will also be a place where community members can come to foster their creativity and share skills in furniture restoration, paint techniques, and crafting through workshops and classes, “the perfect setting for a unique ladies’ night out or for anyone looking to delve into something new and exciting.”

“Whether planning a fun evening with friends or embarking on a personal journey in restoration, our classes are tailored to inspire and educate,” the announcement added.

”We see each piece of furniture as a chapter in a larger story, each stroke of paint as a verse in our collective narrative,” said Hunsberger. “We invite you to be part of this journey, to create, restore, and transform alongside us. Here, we’re not just restoring furniture; we’re crafting legacies.”

For more information, call 845-610-3027 or email whiterabbitrestorations@gmail.com.