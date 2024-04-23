Walden Heights holds ribbon-cutting

Walden Heights, the area’s newest residential development for people 55 and older, held its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting event on April 9, facilitated by the Orange County Chamber of Commerce.

“This is an amazing facility! I’m 66 and, if my wife throws me out, this is where I’m moving,” joked Walden Mayor John Ramos. “This is the Taj Mahal with a gym, a library and an art center, and this place makes me proud to be the mayor of this village.”

Several local residents, business owners and public officials attended the event, including representatives from Moka Builders and Helen Piteo Interiors, the interior design firm that worked on the project. The event was topped off by a champagne reception and tours of the development.

“We are so excited to announce that we are 60% full,” said Leasing Director Tom Atkin, who said 23 units are still available for lease.

Located on North Montgomery Street in Walden, Walden Heights includes 68 residences with two modern, two-bedroom floor plans to choose from.

Other amenities include a fitness center, movie theater, and community lounge along with social events and activities, and 24-hour security.

For more information about leasing or to take a tour, call 845-713-4444 or visit WaldenHeights.com.