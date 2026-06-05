Valley View to hold nursing job fair

The Valley View Center for Nursing Care & Rehabilitation will hold a job fair licensed practical nurse (LPN) and registered nurse (RN) positions on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature on-site interviews with opportunities for qualified candidates to be hired immediately. Full-time and per-diem roles are available across all shifts and weekend schedules.

Valley View offers a competitive benefits package, including tuition reimbursement for new BOCES LPN graduates, a sign-on bonus, New York State retirement benefits, and a supportive work environment recognized as a 4-Star Staffing Facility, according to a press release from the company.

Valley View Center for Nursing Care & Rehabilitation is located at 2 Glenmere Cove Road, Goshen. For more information contact 845-862-5739.