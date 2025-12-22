Turturro named ‘Champion of the Chamber’

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce announced on Dec. 22 that Michael Turturro, a leading finance executive in the region, will be named the Champion of the Chamber at the 2026 Chamber’s Choice Gala. The Champion of the Chamber is annually honored for devoted advocacy for the Chamber, its members and the business community.

At the same event, three companies will be named “Best Place to Work” in separate categories: Woodbury Common Premium Outlets (Corporate), William A. Smith & Son (Small Business) and Fearless! of the Hudson Valley (Non-Profit).

The awardees will be honored at the annual Chamber’s Choice Gala on Feb. 28 at the Barn at Villa Venezia in Middletown.

“We are thrilled to celebrate these honorees, who stand as pillars of expertise and commitment to growth and opportunity in Orange County,” Chamber President and CEO Heather Bell said at the breakfast.

Turturro serves as CEO and Managing Partner of RBT CPAs in Newburgh, N.Y., a firm he joined in 1996. He began his longstanding partnership with the Chamber in 1997, offering his accounting services. He then began volunteering, helping with many Chamber events, and later became a Chamber ambassador who helped increase member recruitment and retention. He served on the Chamber’s Board of Directors from 1998 to 2014, filling the roles of treasurer and vice chair and serving on the golf, government affairs and executive committees.

Since opening in 1985, Woodbury Common Premium Outlets has grown into a global shopping destination and a cornerstone of economic vitality, workforce development, tourism and community engagement. The largest generator of sales tax revenue in Orange County – contributing approximately $70 million annually to New York State, the county and local municipalities – Woodbury Common Premium Outlets also sets a high benchmark in its treatment of its employees. The center provides ample opportunities and job training for individuals of all ages to enter the workforce, gain valuable skills and build careers in dozens of fields, from retail and food service to operations and the executive suite.

William A. Smith & Son is a third-generation independent insurance agency that serves the needs of families as well as businesses, non-profits and municipal entities in New York. Its owners prioritize their employees’ well-being and family life. They work with over 4,500 clients from offices in Newburgh, Montgomery and Poughkeepsie and have been in business for almost 100 years. William A. Smith & Son provides employees with ongoing educational opportunities to enable them to grow their careers and provide the level of service expected by their clients. They believe in rewarding their individual efforts as part of the entire TEAM. This family environment helps to explains the longevity of most company employees.

A non-profit organization that provides comprehensive services, including shelter, to survivors of interpersonal violence, human trafficking, sexual violence, and other types of crime victimization, Fearless! builds its culture on compassion, respect and empowerment, not only for those it supports, but for staff members as well. The organization prioritizes professional growth and trauma-informed support and supervision, creating an environment in which employees feel valued. Staff members are encouraged to innovate, collaborate, and lead. The team works collaboratively to model transparency, trust, and genuine care for all.

Learn more at orangeny.com.