Tri-State Performance Nutrition opens in Greenwood Lake

Greenwood Lake’s Eric Alvarez recently opened Tri-State Performance Nutrition in Greenwood Lake. The supplement store – located at 622 Jersey Ave. – caters to everyone, regardless of their nutritional and fitness goals.

“Greenwood Lake is a beautiful community with no shortage of hikers, bikers, and people working out in the half dozen gyms that are within a 25-minute radius,” said Alvarez, who is a nutritionist and certified personal trainer. “I noticed that there were no supplement stores to cater to gym-goers or wellness enthusiasts, so I saw an opportunity to bring quality products in a small business setting.”

Open since Aug. 1, Alvarez says the response thus far has been positive.

“I have had about two people come in daily, which is more than I expected in the first month, especially since I have not been handing samples out or attending vendor events which are usually in town, though I do plan on doing that soon,” he said. “Our products assist in weight loss, sports performance, post-workout recovery, muscle gain, strength training, and overall wellness.”

A graduate of George F. Baker High School, Alvarez served two tours in Iraq as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. and is the proud father of his son, Ezra, age 8.

As a thank you, military veterans and first responders are eligible to receive a discount and readers who mention this article can receive 10% off their purchase. For more information about Tri-State Performance Nutrition, visit tspn845.com.