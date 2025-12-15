Trauma surgeon joins Garnet

Garnet Health Doctors welcomed Marinel Ardeljan, DO, on Dec. 10, 2025. He has joined the organization as a part-time trauma surgeon.

Ardeljan is a board-certified general surgeon specializing in trauma and acute-care surgery. He brings more than 16 years of experience in trauma and acute-care surgery at Level II and Level III trauma centers.

Most recently, Ardeljan served at Northwell Health Huntington Hospital, where he played a key role in the establishment and accreditation of the hospital’s American College of Surgeons Certified Level III Trauma Center. His leadership and dedication to quality-improvement initiatives contributed to measurable improvements in patient outcomes as well as morbidity and mortality rates.

Throughout his career, Ardeljan has demonstrated a strong commitment to evidence-based surgical practice, patient safety and multidisciplinary collaboration. He has mentored more than 50 residents and physician assistants, fostering excellence in both clinical decision-making and operative technique.

Ardeljan earned his Doctor of Osteopathy from the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his general surgery residency at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he also served as chief resident. He is certified by the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons and maintains active certification as an Advanced Trauma Life Support Instructor.

He will provide trauma call coverage for Garnet Health Medical Center and will also see post-operative and discharged trauma patients at Garnet Health Doctors’ surgical practice, located on the third floor of the Garnet Health Medical Center Outpatient Building.