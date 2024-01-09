The MIC launches ‘The MIC Music Group’

The MIC, based in West Milford, NJ, recently announced an expansion of label services through a range of promotional, à la carte, and packaged options.

Established in 2020, The MIC (The Music Insight Column) started as a music blog, featuring interviews, music reviews, and artist profiles on its website, social media, and YouTube series. Now, it has transformed into The MIC Music Group, expanding the blog into The MIC Mag, an online magazine, while also offering enhanced label services and promotional packages.

Owned and operated by Stefani M.C. Janelli, a passionate music journalist and artist development coordinator, The MIC Music Group stands out as a woman-owned company, prioritizing authenticity and grassroots connections. In 2023, Janelli was recognized as one of Yellowbrick’s 40 Under 40 for her writing skills and social media management. She also writes a music events column featured in several Straus newspapers each week.

Services provided by The MIC Music Group include crafting artist stories for bios and electronic press kits. With label services, The MIC Music Group takes the guesswork out of music distribution and copyrighting, helping artists navigate these intricacies.

”Our expansion into The MIC Mag and the introduction of label services reaffirm our commitment to providing artists with a range of tools to meet the needs of musicians in today’s dynamic industry,” said Janelli.

For more information about The MIC Music Group, visit themicmg.com, follow @themicmg on social media, and stay tuned for the latest articles from The MIC Mag.