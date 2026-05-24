Taste of Goshen celebrated local cuisine

The Goshen Rotary Club held its Taste of Goshen event at the Harness Racing Museum on May 17.

The club acknowledged the hard work of the Rotarians behind the scenes for creating a wonderful event for the community. Restaurant partners included new participants Franzel, Pasta della Nonna and Trailside Treats.

The group gave a special thank you to Mark Gargiulo who takes the reins for organizing this event year after year.



Goshen Rotary Club fundraising helps the community by providing scholarships for local students, donating to many charitable organizations and sponsoring community projects.