Taco Express approved for outdoor dining

Taco Express on Main Street in the village of Chester was approved for seasonal outdoor dining at the April 23 village planning board meeting.

The restaurant was cleared to set up six to eight tables in its parking area surrounded by barriers through the fall season. The board said the restaurant can move forward with its plan while they decide an exact date for when the outdoor seating will end. However, the owner of Taco Express told The Chronicle that he will need approval from the NYS Liquor Authority before he can open the outdoor dining area.

The owners will also have to reapply with the village every year to renew the seasonal permit for outdoor dining.