SUNY opens new testing center

SUNY Orange opened Orange County’s only New York State Education Department-approved General Equivalency Development (GED) testing center on Wednesday, July 2 and begin offering Pearson Vue computer-based testing within Kaplan Hall on the College’s Newburgh campus.

The center, to be located in Rooms 111 and 112 of Kaplan Hall, which is located at the intersection of Grand and First streets in Newburgh, will offer multiple monthly daytime testing sessions between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with plans for expanded testing availability to include evenings and weekends later in the year.

“Opening this center represents a transformative opportunity for our community by removing significant barriers that have prevented many residents from pursuing their educational goals, particularly those who previously had to travel considerable distances to access testing sites,” said Dr. Jean Leandre, SUNY Orange vice president for workforce, strategy and innovation. “For students throughout the Hudson Valley, this center provides more than just convenience — it offers hope and accessibility to those who are committed to turning their lives around through education.

“By hosting the county’s sole GED testing facility, SUNY Orange is positioned to serve as a catalyst for educational advancement and economic mobility in our region,” Leandre added. “We anticipate that this accessible testing facility will significantly increase GED completion rates in Orange County and surrounding areas.”

“This new GED testing center at SUNY Orange’s Newburgh campus is a game-changer for residents,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “By offering local access to testing, we’re creating real opportunities for young people and adults to pursue education, employment and a better future.”

The new center, to be equipped with Pearson VUE-approved computer technology and staffed by certified professionals, is intended to support the diverse needs of the community with bilingual staff and flexible scheduling. Upon completion of testing, students will also have direct access to SUNY Orange’s academic advising, workforce training, and student support services to help them continue on their educational path.

Funding for the center came in part from a Youth Empowerment Program grant obtained by the College through Orange County’s Workforce Development Board. SUNY Orange offers its YEP program on its Middletown and Newburgh campuses, having recently expanded to Newburgh using monies from the same grant. The YEP program engages local out-of-school and unemployed youths to reconnect them with educational and workforce systems.

To be eligible, students must be between the ages of 16 and 24, a resident of Orange County, have not completed high school or have received a high school diploma, have barriers to employment, and be unemployed/underemployed.

In addition to preparing for the GED, students improve literacy and numeracy skills; receive skills training in in-demand industries like customer service and retail, healthcare, and security guard; and participate in paid work experiences.

This unique program provides educational and employment counseling with small group instruction that will serve as a stepping stone toward achieving higher education and establishing career/employment goals.

Log onto www.GED.com to create an account and schedule a test, or contact SUNY Orange at (845) 341-9543 or email for more information.