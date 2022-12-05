Sugar Loaf Mountain Soap launched by local soap company

Rosner Soap, in Sugar Loaf, will launch a new soap called ‘Sugar Loaf Mountain’ on December 10, in honor of the namesake mountain of the artisan village located in the town of Chester.

This new soap, designed by Kat and Brian Parrella, the owners of Rosner Soap, is an all-natural, vegan product; handmade in small batches in their studio using traditional methods. With a scent blend and a hint of cedar, it may remind of a hike in the surrounding woodlands, reflecting the feeling they have for the mountain that defines the hamlet they love.

The recognizable mountain that lends it’s name to this soap is currently the focus of a campaign by The Orange County Land Trust to raise funds to purchase over 300 acres of land, forest and the rocky summit that comprises Sugar Loaf Mountain. In support of this effort, Rosner Soap will donate all proceeds in the month of December from the sale of the new Sugar Loaf Mountain soap to the cause to “Save the Mountain”. An important cultural, historic, and community icon, saving Sugar Loaf Mountain for preservation will protect water resources, forest, and wildlife habit, as well as secure the first-ever public access to the mountain for outdoor recreation, with plans to expand it’s access into Goosepond Mountain State Park.

Rosner Soap was founded in 1998 and has been hand-crafting all-natural skin care products for nearly 25 years. Specializing in cold-process herbal soaps created with essential oils, organic herbs and botanicals, their products are available both in their Sugar Loaf shop and online.