State Farm in Chester celebrates business milestone

The Mike Cordero State Farm Agency celebrated its 10-year anniversary and a new office location with a ribbon cutting last month. The agency will continue to serve the community and its customers from the office’s new location at 55 Brookside Avenue in Chester.

Cordero and his team said they take pride in providing “the highest level of service along with reliable insurance coverage.” Megan Barman, Tara Becker and Adria Songer are the friendly faces you can expect to see when visiting the MCA office.

Cordero expressed thanks to his wife, daughter, team, Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce, BNI Rainmakers of Goshen, State Senator James Skoufis, and the entire community for their support over the last 10 years. He can’t wait for the next 10!