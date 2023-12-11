Spencer’s Financial celebrates ribbon cutting in Goshen

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting event Friday, Nov. 10. for Spencer’s Financial.

The financial planning firm owned by Noel Spencer recently opened an office on John Street in Goshen. Spencer’s Financial specializes in retirement planning, wealth management, investments, and annuities.

Spencer has been working with individuals and businesses in New York and New Jersey for several years. Spencer is also an investment advisor representative with Avantax. His goal is to provide clear, easily understood explanations of financial products and services, and create personalized programs for his clients to build a secure financial future.