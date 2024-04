Short Term Storage Solutions at 1683 Route 17M in Chester is now offering U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Anyone interested in reserving U-Haul products at this location can now call 845-610-6521 or book online via uhaul.com.