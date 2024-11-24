Sandra Cassese resigns from Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties

Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties announced that president and CEO Sandra Cassese has made the decision to resign from her position, effective immediately. Cassese joined Hospice in 2017 as executive vice president and chief operating officer and was appointed president and CEO in January 2023.

Charlie Milich, board chair of Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, expressed his gratitude for Cassese’s contributions. “Sandi’s passion and commitment to our mission have been remarkable, and her dedication has left a lasting impact on the lives of patients and families we serve,” Milich stated. “On behalf of the Board, I want to extend our heartfelt appreciation for her service and wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”

Cassese’s tenure was marked by her focus on compassionate care and her efforts to expand the organization’s reach within the community. The Board of Directors has initiated a search for her successor to continue the mission-driven work of providing high-quality end-of-life care to Orange and Sullivan County residents.

The Board of Directors has designated Emily Robisch, chief financial officer, and Andrew Stuchiner, Chief clinical officer, as acting, interim co-CEOs. Robisch has served as the organization’s CFO for the past 18 months, while Stuchiner has been CCO since August 2024.

For more information about Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, call 845-561-6111 or visit hospiceoforange.com.