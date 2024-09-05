Richard Shapiro receives ‘Super Lawyers’ accolades

Blustein, Shapiro, Frank & Barone (BSF&B) partner Richard Shapiro has been named to the 2024 Top 50 Upstate New York Super Lawyers list for the first time. One of only two attorneys from Orange County to make the list, he also made the Top 25 Hudson Valley list and the Upstate New York list in the field of elder law.

”Rich has proven himself to be the top estate planning/elder law lawyer in the region,” said BSF&B Managing Partner Michael S. Blustein. “His dedication is unmatched, and he continually provides his clients with expert advice demonstrating both professionalism and a deepening expertise. This recognition is truly well-earned.”

Head of BSF&B’s Estate Planning, Probate, and Elder Law Department, Shapiro is the only certified elder law attorney in Orange or Sullivan counties and was selected to the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys’ Council of Advanced Practitioners.

Joining Shapiro on the 2024 Upstate New York list are partners Gardiner Barone and William Frank. Megan Conroy was also chosen to the Rising Stars list.

“It is an honor to be recognized alongside my esteemed peers on the Super Lawyers list, the Top 25 Hudson Valley list, and now the Top 50 Upstate New York list,” said Shapiro. “BSF&B is committed to providing exceptional legal services and these selections demonstrate that our firm consists of the best attorneys in all of upstate New York.”

For more about Blustein, Shapiro, Frank & Barone, LLP, visit mid-hudsonlaw.com or call 845-291-0011.