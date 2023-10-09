Ribbon cutting held for Mathnasium

On October 3, the Goshen Chamber of Commerce and the Orange County Chamber of Commerce came together to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting for Mathnasium, a new learning center at 98 Clowes Ave., Goshen.

Mathnasium has more than 1,000 learning centers worldwide, but this is the first to set up shop in Orange County. The center focuses on increasing math skills in children in grades K through 12 regardless of their current comprehension level.

For more information, call 845-694-7033 or visit mathnasium.com.