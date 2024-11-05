Pell Wealth Partners joins Rise Private Wealth Management

Private Wealth Management, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC recently announced it merged with Pell Wealth Partners, a fellow Ameriprise team.

The combined team now operates under the name Rise Private Wealth Management and manages over $4 billion in assets under management for clients across the United States.

The combined team has 41 financial advisors and 47 support staff. They will maintain all 14 of their existing office locations, including: New York, NY, Bedford, NH, Rye Brook, NY, Auburn, Maine, Bangor, Maine, Clearwater, Fl., Durham, NH, Hyannis, Mass., Littleton, NH, McPherson, Kan., Portsmouth, NH, Worcester, Mass., the Greater Los Angeles area, and Warwick, NY.

Rise Private Wealth Management was founded in 2010 by private wealth advisors Robert Bonfiglio and Brent Kiley, who together have over 60 years of experience working in the wealth management industry. Today, Rise serves clients across the country with a team that includes in-house specialists focusing on financial planning advice, investments, estate planning, and insurance. Both have dedicated their careers to building a team that provides financial advice.

“Clients often benefit from a well-planned merger because they get access to expanded resources and the best of both firms,” said Brent Kiley. “Our teams complement one another in so many ways, which will elevate our value proposition and the experience we deliver to clients.”

“Partnering with Pell Wealth Partners expands our offerings to clients as it brings together the expertise of both groups,” said Robert Bonfiglio. “Clients have always been at the epicenter of everything we do and now we will be even more equipped to handle the personalized goals and complex needs of every client.”

Pell Wealth Partners was founded by Geri Eisenman Pell, private wealth advisor and chief executive officer, who has been in the wealth management industry for the past 38 years. She has been named a Barron’s Top 100 Woman Wealth Advisor for the past 16 years and has spent her career mentoring women in the financial services industry. The company’s merger announcement said, “Pell Wealth Partners will bring to Rise their specialty of working with high net-worth clients, women making financial decisions alone, and alternative investment strategies such as ESG and quantitative investing.”

“This is an exciting next chapter for Pell Wealth Partners and our clients. Not only will clients continue to receive the highest level of planning from skilled advisors, but the synergetic team cultures will put a renewed focus on the power of financial advice,” said Geri Eisenman Pell. “I truly believe if done well financial planning can be a healing modality.”

Private Wealth Management and Pell Wealth Partners have both been recognized by Forbes as Best in-State Wealth Management Teams, and Barron’s named Rise one of the Top 250 Wealth Management Teams in the country for 2024.

For more information, contact Rise Private Wealth Management at 603-606-4255, or visit ameripriseadvisors.com.