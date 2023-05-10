Orange County. Recruitment event offers health career opportunities

Crystal Run Healthcare will host a Radiology Recruitment event for those interested in starting or continuing their career in diagnostic imaging on June 7, 2023 at 95 Crystal Run Road in Middletown,

Crystal Run Healthcare’s Human Resources team, Radiology employees, and site leadership will meet with candidates to provide an opportunity to experience what it’s like to be part of an integral team. The event will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a limited number of spots available every 30 minutes.

Attendees will be able to meet the people of Crystal Run Healthcare behind the Practice’s Diagnostic Imaging team, including radiology technologists, ultrasound technicians, Radiology RNs, department leadership, and Human Resources. They will also hear about the important roles available within the Crystal Run’s multi-specialty patient care team, see the jobs in action with state-of-the-art technology and equipment, learn about career growth opportunities in a supportive healthcare environment, and tour their accredited facilities.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the following positions available at Crystal Run Healthcare:

Radiology Technologist: Full-time, varied shifts are available at several practice locations in Orange, Sullivan, and Rockland Counties.

Ultrasound: Full-time, varied shifts are available at several practice locations in Orange, Sullivan, and Rockland Counties.

Radiology Registered Nurse (RN): Full-time, varied shifts are available at several practice locations in Orange, Sullivan, and Rockland Counties. NY State license or permit required.

CT Technologist: Full-time, varied shifts are available at several practice locations in Orange, Sullivan, and Rockland Counties.

Registration for this event is required. Please register for a 30-minute session online at https://bit.ly/3nHnXRL.