Orange County Partnership to host panel discussion on permit process

Orange County Partnership will host a panel discussion titled, “Advancing Projects Through Permitting,” during its Alliance for Balanced Growth breakfast event on April 15 at City Winery Hudson Valley.

Moderated by Orange County President and CEO Conor Eckert, the panel will feature representatives from New York’s departments of transportation, environmental conservation and health discussing the permitting and regulatory processes that impact development projects.

Speakers include Julianne Fuda, director of the New York State Department of Transportation Region 8, Steve Gagnon, principal public health engineer Orange County Department of Health, and Kelly Turturro, region 3 director for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

RSVP to Rebecca Hulse at rebecca@ocpartnership.org or 845.294.2323.