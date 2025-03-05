Orange County Partnership announces leadership transition

The Orange County Partnership, an economic development organization, announced that Maureen Halahan, its long-standing president and CEO, will retire in June after 24 years of leadership. According to the company, Halahan led the partnership through a period of growth that helped attract major national and international businesses to Orange County.

The Board of Directors has voted to appoint Conor Eckert, the current senior vice president of the Orange County Partnership, as the incoming president and chief executive officer. Eckert has been with the organization for the past three years. The company said he has been a key player in business attraction, expansion, and regional economic development initiatives.

Halahan helped secure and support major development projects, including Legoland New York, Amazon, Tesla, Pratt & Whitney, Medline Industries, and President Container Group, among others. In addition to her work at the Orange County Partnership, Halahan has served on the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council for over 13 years.

”I have been privileged to lead the Orange County Partnership for 24 years,” said Halahan. “I am proud of the work we’ve accomplished, and I am confident that Conor Eckert, with his experience and vision, will continue to drive the partnership toward even greater successes. This transition is a natural progression, and I look forward to supporting him and the organization in the coming months.”

Eckert’s work has led to various investments in the region, including projects with Poly Craft Industries, Kedem/Royal Wine, and Cardinal Healthcare. He also helped secure funding for the development of shovel-ready tech sites through the FAST New York initiative.

”I am honored by the opportunity to step into the role of president and CEO,” said Eckert. “I am grateful to Maureen for her mentorship and vision, which have laid the foundation for the partnership’s continued success. I look forward to building upon that legacy and taking the organization into a new chapter of growth and opportunity for Orange County.”

County Executive Steve Neuhaus added, “I have worked closely with both Maureen and Conor throughout my administration. Maureen’s leadership has had a profound impact on Orange County, and I have no doubt that Conor will continue that tradition of excellence.”