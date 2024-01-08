Orange County Chamber welcomes new leadership

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce announced its newly appointed 2024 Executive Committee and Board of Directors last week, a group dedicated to spearheading initiatives to foster business success and elevate the quality of life in the region.

Executive Committee

Stepping in as the new chairwoman of the Executive Committee is Nicole Tompkins, vice president of retail banking and community impact at Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union. Tompkins has been part of the Chamber for several years. Her background in retail banking and community engagement aligns with the Chamber’s mission, per the Chamber’s announcement. Previous Chamber service includes ambassador, board director, board secretary, and chair of the women MEAN (Mentoring, Empowerment, Authenticity, and Networking) Business Committee.

Donna Conklin, president/owner of Pattycake Playhouse, Inc. and Windsor Academy, steps into the role of chair-elect, leveraging her experience as a director, vice chair and committee member.

In addition to Tompkins and Conklin, new to the Executive Committee are Vice Chair Johann Huleatt, a director of Outreach for the Bruderhof, and Secretary Janet Giannetta, a partner at Visions Human Resource Services LLC. Jacqui Frosco assumes the position of treasurer.

Board of Directors

Additionally, the Chamber welcomes a cadre of individuals to its Board of Directors, each bringing unique expertise and a commitment to advancing the Chamber’s mission:

• Domenic Baiocco, the vice president, sales team leader/commercial lender at Wallkill Valley Federal Savings & Loan, is known for his commitment to various community boards and organizations. Baiocco has served as a Chamber ambassador.

• Earl Miller, president of Humanity Focused Solutions, is known for his bridge-building skills and advocacy for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. He has served as the chair of the Chamber’s Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion Committee.

• Daniel Ortega, who oversees Community Affairs Outreach for Engineer Labor - Employee Cooperative (ELEC 825), brings experience in fostering economic development and construction across multiple counties. Ortega has served as the chair of the Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee.

• Kelly A. Pressler, a partner with J&G law, brings experience as a former Chamber ambassador.

• Christopher Seger, CPA and partner in Client Advisory Services with RBT CPAs, LLP, will contribute financial expertise and community engagement. He has previously served as a Chamber ambassador.

• Dominick Siracussa, a district sales coordinator for AFLAC, is recognized for his active involvement in regional Chambers and partnerships. He too, has served as a Chamber ambassador.