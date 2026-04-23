Orange County Chamber of Commerce announces new board chair

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce announced that Board of Directors Vice Chairman Domenic Baiocco will assume the role of board chair following Nicole Tompkins’ decision to step down as part of her relocation out of state.

Baiocco will assume the role on May 21, during the chamber’s annual board retreat.

Baiocco is the vice president of commercial lending and sales team leader at Wallkill Valley Federal Savings and Loan.

“I am honored to step into the role of board chair and continue building on the progress and momentum established under Nicole’s leadership,” said Baiocco. “The chamber plays an important role in supporting businesses across Orange County, and I look forward to working with the board, staff and membership to further strengthen our impact and deliver value to our business community.”

Tompkins concludes eight years of service to the chamber, including the past three years as board chair.

“Serving this organization has been a defining part of my professional journey,” said Tompkins. “This chamber has not only shaped my career, it has also shaped my sense of purpose in leadership and supporting our business community. I am deeply grateful for the relationships, opportunities and impact we’ve built together. I could not be prouder of what we’ve accomplished, including elevating this chamber to the New York State Chamber of the Year as recognized by the Business Council of New York State.”

Heather Bell, president and CEO of the Orange County Chamber of Commerce, acknowledged Tompkins’ contributions while welcoming Baiocco into the position.

“We are pleased to welcome Dom into the role of board chair and look forward to his leadership as the chamber continues to build on its strong foundation,” said Bell. “Nicole’s leadership has been vital to the chamber’s continued growth and success. Her dedication, vision and commitment to the business community have helped power the chamber’s vision, progress and expanded, comprehensive services for members. We are grateful for her contributions and wish her all the best in this next chapter.”