Orange Commerce named Chamber of the Year

The Business Council of New York State Inc. announced last week that the Orange County Chamber of Commerce will be awarded the annual Chuck Steiner Memorial Chamber of the Year Award. The award will be given by The Business Council on Thursday, Sept. 18 during The Business Council’s Annual Meeting at The Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing.

The Chamber of the Year is awarded annually to an outstanding organization and leadership team that makes doing business in New York State a better experience for its members. The award is named in honor of Chuck Steiner, who had a stellar 37-year career leading chambers in Niagara County and two in the Capital Region.

“Being named Chamber of the Year for New York State is an extraordinary honor and a true testament to the power of collaboration,” said Heather Bell-Meyer, President and CEO, Orange County Chamber of Commerce. “This award recognizes not only the hard work of our Chamber staff and Board of Directors, but also the unwavering commitment of our members and community partners who believe in the mission of building a stronger, more vibrant business community. Together, we are driving innovation, supporting growth, and ensuring Orange County businesses have the resources and advocacy they need to thrive. We are proud to represent our region on a statewide level and excited to continue leading with vision and purpose.”

The Orange County Chamber has achieved many recent successes, which led to this award, including:

* Creating the “ChamberGrow” program, a fully Chamber-funded, SBA- and SBDC-approved program to support entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses. A next tier of the program will launch in 2026.

* Developing, in collaboration with SUNY Orange, an AI Initiative to support business success, while also partnering with key stakeholders to launch the Vanguard Leadership Program and a comprehensive marketing initiative.

*Establishing a foundation fund awarding five annual scholarships via the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan.

*Coordinating internship placements at nonprofits in partnership with county government, working directly with the County’s Workforce Development to identify organizations to host individuals participating in their Summer Youth Employment Program.

The three-day annual meeting will focus on the issues impacting New York’s businesses and the state’s future political landscape. Programming begins on Thursday, Sept. 18, with a speaker from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce before a morning of impactful panel discussions and programming that is important to New York’s business community.

The agenda for Friday, Sept. 19 consists of discussions on the health of the state’s current and future economy.

The Business Council has invited state-wide elected officials to speak at this year’s event.

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting economic growth and prosperity in Orange County, N.Y. Through advocacy, networking, and community engagement, the Chamber serves as a catalyst for business success and a champion for the local business community. Learn more at orangeny.com.