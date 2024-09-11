New Street Laundry opens in Goshen

On Monday, Sept. 9, New Street Laundry opened its doors at 18 New Street in Goshen, offering laundry services in a clean, newly renovated spot which can be found to the left of Blake’s Barber Lounge.

Dominick Igneri and his fiancé Vannessa Campoverde started the business to fill a need within the Goshen community while also supporting local development.

“Goshen’s growth and community feedback highlighted a gap in reliable laundry services, and we recognized that a modern, well-managed laundromat would serve as a valuable resource for both residents and businesses here,” the duo explained.

Regarding establishing the business in Goshen, Igneri added, “Not only is there a strong need for better laundry services but we love Goshen and want to give back. The Igneri family has lived here many years, and it’s where Vannessa and I want our kids to grow up, benefiting from the supportive community and quality of life here.”

Before the business could open, the location required extensive renovations. Campoverde explained that it had previously been a storage unit and before that a bowling alley. “Dominick poured his heart and soul into this laundromat,” she said.

New Street Laundry is currently offering a deal to new customers: a $2 credit for first time users when they download the Laundry Boss app. “There, you can earn points and take advantage of our promos. However, we accept all other sorts of payment: coins, cash, credit and debit cards as well,” the couple said.

“We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone in our Goshen community who’ve helped make our laundromat a reality. A special thanks to our parents, siblings, friends and family members, whose support has been invaluable. We couldn’t have done it without you all!”

For more information, call 845-345-0772 or email newstreetwash@gmail.com. For updates and deals, follow New Street Laundry’s dedicated Facebook page at bit.ly/3Zmq0eq.