New education center opens for children and families

Orange County has a new place for children and families to get a head start on their education journey. At 1997 Route 17M in Goshen, First Steps Education Center and Family First Steps Parent Center are now offering a variety of support for families in the Orange County area. The Center currently has 15 seats ready for immediate filling for children aged 2.9 to 5 years old seeking full time preschool. Plus, the Center can also accept children with special needs for additional afterschool care, as both founders — Yasmin Davila and Shenekqua Roberston — are certified special education teachers as well.

Davila holds a masters degree in education, with experience in autism spectrum disorder, while Roberston holds as masters in special education. The two opted to open a child and parent education center after meeting in 2014 and realizing that the area needed more support services for parents of children with special needs during the most difficult time in their lives — when their children have just received their initial diagnoses and need to enter a state Early Intervention Program. Davila explained that parents of children with special needs often need help navigating the daunting world of special education.

“We are now here to help,” said Davila. “We offer one-to-one support for both child and parent. We understand children learn best in an all-inclusive environment and we understand the need for afterschool care for these parents, specifically. For full-time working parents, we have willingly accepted students from bus drop-offs from nearby local special education preschools like Inspire in Goshen and Field of Dreams in Slate Hill, so [parents] can work full time in peace.”

She added, “It is a real struggle for them, since most special education preschools end at 1:30 or 2:30 if you are lucky.”

At First Steps Center, parents will have access to well-seasoned professional teachers with over 20 years of teaching experience in special education, as well as OCFS-recognized trainers.

Davila explained that the Center is essentially two sites in one. First Steps Center features state-of-the-art childcare and an open concept classroom with a maximum of 18 to ensure a small, personable education. While the Family First Steps Parent Center features an art room and a separate dedicated playroom for one-to-one therapy, parent/child groups, and an adult classroom.

The Center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for families that need before-school childcare and after-school tutoring services. They also offer pick-up and drop-off services for an additional fee.

The Center accepts DSS childcare vouchers and will even assist parents in applying for the voucher program. The parent center, Family First Steps, also offers English classes to Spanish speakers and GED classes for a minimal fee.

“Our goal is to make education available to all and we believe everyone should have a high school diploma,” said Davila.

While a website is still being developed, those with questions can contact the Center at 845-615-9206.