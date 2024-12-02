Mount Peter upgrades tubing area with new lodge

Mount Peter Ski Area in Warwick has made a few changes, including the addition of all-weather snowmaking capabilities and a new lodge to host events in its snow-tubing area. The improvements debut with the 2024-2025 ski season.

According to Mount Peter, its new “Latitude 90” all-weather snowmaking system produces snow in temperatures above what traditional snowmaking equipment can. It can also withstand ambient temperatures, winds and humidity, and run 24 hours a day, producing over 156 cubic yards of snow. Additionally, the unit has two outlets that can each blow snow up to 328 feet. A camera, which can be controlled remotely, allows users to view the snowmaking process, and where the snow is blown outside.

Another addition to Mount Peter Ski Area is a new 40-feet-by-50-feet lodge in the tubing area. The new lodge features 1,500 square feet of event space for hosting group gatherings, birthday parties, and summer events.

“We are beyond excited for these additions to Mount Peter and our tubing area,” said Executive Manager Amy Sampson-Cutler. “These superb new capabilities mean we can keep the tubing area open well before and beyond our traditional season. We can now host birthday parties and groups consistently throughout an extended tubing season. In addition, during warmer months, Mount Peter is now a wonderful, attractive venue for bridal and baby showers, as well as other events!”

Mount Peter Ski Area offers skiing, snowboarding and tubing. Winter outdoor enthusiasts of all levels are welcome. Mount Peter offers free beginner lessons for skiing and snowboarding offered on weekends and holidays to introduce newcomers to the sport. Mount Peter also offers private and family lessons, including mid-week learn-to-ski and snowboard packages.

Mount Peter is located at 51 Old Mount Peter Road in Warwick. For more information, visit mtpeter.com.