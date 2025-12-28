x
Meet Oddy

Warwick NY /
| 28 Dec 2025 | 03:53
    Oddy with ACO’s Liam
ABOUT

3-year-old male

Black & white Malamute mix

CHARACTERISTICS

Active and friendly

Exuberant personality

COAT LENGTH

Long

HOUSETRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Neutered, vaccinated, tested

Soon having orthopedic surgery

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

No other pets.

Quiet for his recovery.

A willingness to get him to daily physical therapy.

A fun family once he’s recovered.

ADOPT OR FOSTER ODDY!

Warwick Valley Humane Society, Inc.

P.O. Box 61

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, N.Y. 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org for adoption application

warwickhumane@yahoo.com