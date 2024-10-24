Mall to host annual ‘Halloween Spooktacular’

It’s time to get spooky with the Galleria at Crystal Run. Dress the kids up in their best Halloween costumes and join the fun on Thursday, October 31 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for the Halloween Spooktacular event sponsored by Gold’s Gym, DJ Echo, and Selfie Galore.

The Halloween Spooktacular promises a wide array of activities for children and adults alike including center-wide trick-or-treating, kids DJ dance party, photo booths, and a haunted house inside of Gold’s Gym. Participant will also include the Town of Wallkill Police Department, Victory Karate, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and more.

Guests will enjoy the following activities:

• Trick or treating: Pick up your map of participating stores and activity stations at the Galleria at Crystal Run table in center court in front of Round 1. Candy bags will be distributed as supplies last.

• Special treats: Visit Food & Fire BBQ on the upper level near Macy’s for kids mac and cheese samples. La Michoacana on the upper level near Hallmark will offer guests homemade ice cream samples.

• Haunted House: Gold’s Gym will host their kids haunted house inside of the gym.

• DJ Dance Party: DJ Echo will host a DJ dance party for kids of all ages to enjoy in center court along with his 360-degree photo booth.

• Selfie Galore Photo Booth: Enjoy Selfie Galore’s Halloween photo wall on the upper level near Dick’s Sporting Goods.

To learn more about this event, visit galleriacrystalrun.com/events.