Law firm opens new office in Goshen

Romano Law PLLC recently announced the opening of its new office in Goshen, led by firm partner David Fish. The Goshen location will specialize in commercial litigation and employment matters and will provide legal services to businesses and professionals in the Hudson Valley region.

Romano Law PLLC has offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, focusing on business, disputes, employment, media, sports, and entertainment. According to the law firm, it features a team of experienced business and entertainment attorneys and litigators, serving clients across industries such as technology, television, film, healthcare, finance, and more.

David Fish has over 27 years of experience in civil and criminal trial law, with expertise in employment law and commercial litigation. He is also the former general counsel for Paradigm Sports Management, serves as an adjunct professor at New York Law School, and coaches the Goshen High School Mock Trial team.

”We are excited to expand our footprint to Goshen and bring our proactive legal services to the Hudson Valley,” said Fish. “Our team is committed to providing practical solutions and dedicated advocacy to businesses and individuals navigating legal challenges.”

David Fish is admitted to practice in multiple jurisdictions, including New York and the U.S. Supreme Court, and has been consistently recognized as a New York Metro Super Lawyer since 2007.

The new office will be located at 45 St. John Street, Goshen. For more information about Romano Law PLLC and its services, visit romanolaw.com.