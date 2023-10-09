Law firm Blustein, Shapiro, Frank & Barone announces new partner

The law firm Blustein, Shapiro, Frank & Barone, LLP, recently announced that it had promoted associate attorney Susie Sohn to partner, effective Sept. 1, 2023.

“We are proud of Susie’s efforts on behalf of our firm over the last few years,” said managing partner Michael Blustein. “She possesses exceptional legal skills in her areas of practice, and is committed to advancing our firm’s core values. We truly appreciate her contributions.”

According to the law firm’s announcement, Sohn has nearly 20 years of legal experience, with a focus on commercial and residential real estate matters. She also works on guardianship matters for the firm’s Elder Law department.

Sohn obtained her B.A. from Cornell University and M.A. from the University of Notre Dame, and obtained her law degree from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University. Sohn is admitted to practice law in both New York and New Jersey.

“It is truly an honor to be named partner at such a well-regarded law firm as BSF&B, and to practice alongside so many talented attorneys who are recognized for their expertise, integrity, and professionalism,” said Sohn. “I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to further my legal contributions alongside these distinguished attorneys who provide exceptional legal services to the people, businesses, and communities throughout the Hudson Valley and Catskill regions.”

A native of Goshen, Sohn serves as second vice president on the Orange County Land Trust (OCLT) Board of Directors, as well as chair of OCLT’s Board Development Committee. Sohn joins partners Richard Shapiro, Gardiner Barone, William Frank, Jay Myrow, Diana Puglisi, Megan Conroy, William Duquette, Barbara Garigliano, and Michael Blustein.