La Polla restaurant opens doors

La Polla, an authentic Argentinian restaurant, officially celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 29, hosted by the Goshen and Warwick Chambers of Commerce.

Chef and owner Patty Alazapiedi brings her passion for Argentinian cuisine and culture to every dish. La Polla invites guests to experience traditional empanadas, succulent meats cooked over the parrilla (Argentinian grill), and the warm, welcoming hospitality Argentina is known for.

Craving a quick takeout lunch or planning a cozy dinner, La Polla is open at 190 W Main St in Goshen. Taste the heart of Argentina - right here in the Hudson Valley Tuesday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Call (845) 637-1684 for information.

To view the full menu online, log onto lapollafood.com.