Kyle Teixeira selected for NCAA program

Kyle Teixeira, Mount Saint Mary College’s Director of Sports Information, has been selected as one of only 30 athletic communicators in the country to participate in the NCAA Division III Athletic Communicators Emerging Elite Program.

Teixeira traveled to the NCAA National Office in Indianapolis this month to join the exclusive cohort of professionals for the intensive leadership development program.

Launched in 2024 in partnership with D3SIDA and College Sports Communicators, the Emerging Elite Program is designed to identify and elevate the next generation of athletic communication leaders in Division III. Participants engage in high-level workshops on leadership strategies, team management, and navigating the evolving landscape of collegiate athletics.

Selection for the program is highly competitive, with Teixeira emerging as a top candidate from a national pool of nominees.

Since joining the Mount, Teixeira has invigorated the college’s sports information department, enhancing live broadcasts, expanding social media coverage, and elevating the profile of the Knights’ 19 varsity programs.

“Stepping into his first leadership position in collegiate athletics, Kyle has exceeded every expectation placed before him,” said Samantha Howe, Director of Athletics, Recreation, and Physical Education at the Mount. “Kyle consistently goes above and beyond for our student-athletes, ensuring they feel supported, valued, and celebrated. He brings big ideas and an innovative mindset to our department, and he works tirelessly to turn those ideas into reality. Because of his creativity and commitment, our student-athletes are being recognized in ways they never have before, elevating both their experience and the visibility of our programs.”

Teixeira’s selection underscores Mount Saint Mary College’s commitment to professional excellence and its growing reputation within the NCAA Division III landscape.