IT’SUGAR opens in the Galleria

Specialty candy retailer IT’SUGAR has opened a 1,700-square-foot candy store at the Galleria at Crystal Run, the mall recently announced.

According to a mall press release, the new candy store offers “an unparalleled candy experience,” with over 300 candy bins filled with “classic favorites, trendy treats, and nostalgic finds.” The store will include a selection of private label items, international candy, “TikTok-inspired goodies,” and sodas.

“IT’SUGAR is more than a candy store,” said Jonathan Schwartz, vice president of real estate at IT’SUGAR. “We deliver a customizable candy experience unlike any other, with our ‘Chews-Your-Mix’ bulk offerings. This location offers multiple fillable options from Gumball Globe, Candy Paint Can, Candy Take-Out Box, or the traditional zip-top bag. Our goal is to create an environment where people of all ages can feel like a kid in a candy store. We invite everyone to come and join us for the ultimate sugar experience.”

IT’SUGAR’s new store is located on the lower level near Round1 Bowling & Amusement.

For more information about IT’SUGAR, visit itsugar.com. For more information on the mall, visit galleriacrystalrun.com.