Healthy business emerges from bad habits

The right new business venture arose out of a period of making many wrong choices for Jennifer Solis. A single local mother of two, she was in an unhealthy cycle of choosing foods That left her feeling sluggish and unmotivated to change her eating habits

As with most small business owners the right ingredients need to be in place, and for Jennifer Solis, small business owner and entrepreneur those ingredients turned out to be healthy. Determined to change her habits and share her process, she concocted Healthyvibez845.

The store front is located at 137 Main Street in Chester, where Solis offers a variety of protein shakes and energy drinks. For a bit of indulgence with healthy elements, protein donuts and waffles are also on the menu