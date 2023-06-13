Health. Sara Sargente named to nursing director

Garnet Health Medical Center has announced that Sara Sargente, RN, BSN, OCN, has been promoted to nursing director of the Oncology 2 North/Medical Surgery Unit. In this role, she will plan and coordinate the clinical care and nursing personnel for the oncology/medical surgery floor, ensuring all patients receive high-quality care.

Sargente has been with Garnet Health since 2005 as a registered oncology nurse. Most recently, she served as the Head and Neck/GI Cancer navigator. She also started Garnet Health’s bloodless program in 2016.

Sargente has earned multiple nursing awards, including the Extraordinary Healer Award, two Employee of the Month awards and the Association of Oncology Nursing Excellence in Navigation Award. She was also a Hudson Valley Excellence in Nursing Finalist.

She obtained her RN from Northampton Community College and her BSN from Chamberlain University, where she’s currently earning her MSN executive specialty degree.

