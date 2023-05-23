Health. Crystal Run announces four employee promotions

Crystal Run Healthcare has announced the promotion of several team members to new leadership roles.

Louis Cervone, Jr. has been promoted to Vice President of Business Intelligence and Financial Systems. He joined Crystal Run Healthcare and the Business Intelligence department in 2007. Over his 15 years at Crystal Run, Cervone has played an increasing role in developing and overseeing the strategic vision and implementation of its data management and analytic services capabilities. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems.

Gary J. Ellison was promoted to Senior Director of Information Technology. He joined Crystal Run Healthcare in 2014 as Manager for IT when the Practice was expanding into a regional care delivery system. During Ellison’s tenure at Crystal Run, he was responsible for the design and installation of new technology in the Monroe, Newburgh, and West Nyack buildings. He directed the implementation of the Central Laboratory applications and re-engineered our Call Center systems. In his new role as Senior Director, he will be responsible for IT infrastructure and ensuring the security and stability of the Practice’s networks.

Kathleen (Katie) Owens has been promoted to Vice President of Corporate Compliance, HIM and Privacy Officer. She has been with Crystal Run since 2015 serving as the Corporate Compliance Officer & Privacy Officer. During her almost eight years with Crystal Run, Owens has played an important role in building the Compliance and Privacy Programs and will continue to build on these programs across the Practice. In addition, she has taken on the role of overseeing the HIM Department and will support their efforts to improve the efficiency and accuracy of health information management.

Sarah Pagan, BS, RDMS, was promoted to the Director of Orthopedics, Podiatry, PM&R, and Sports Medicine. She began her journey with Crystal Run Healthcare in 2011 as a General Ultrasound tech. In 2017 Pagan was promoted to Team Leader of the General Ultrasound Department, followed by a promotion in 2018 to Supervisor and in 2021 to Associate Director of Radiology. In her new role, she will work collaboratively with the Division Leaders of Orthopedics, Podiatry, PM&R, and Sports Medicine to implement the goals of the service line, design the staffing needs for the department, develop policy and procedure/clinical workflows, and help to onboard new physicians to these departments. Pagan is a Registered Diagnostic Medical Sonographer and holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management.

“We are proud of the incredibly talented team of professionals we have here at Crystal Run,” said Dr. Jonathan Nasser, President of Crystal Run Healthcare, “These promotions are a reflection of their commitment to our practice and to our patients.”