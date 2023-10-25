Healey Brothers’ foundation donates $25K to area food bank

Healey Brothers’ Driven to Give Foundation recently announced a donation of $25,000 to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, which helps feed people in the region, including Orange County, where Healey Brothers has several automotive dealerships.

The money was raised through the second annual Driven to Give Foundation Golf Outing held Oct. 12 at the Powelton Club in Newburgh. According to the company, the outing is the Foundation’s largest annual event and biggest fundraiser.

“Healey Brothers’ Driven to Give Foundation supports numerous nonprofit organizations performing vital services that enhance the Hudson Valley’s quality of life,” said Jason Healey, chief marketing officer at Healey Brothers. “The Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, a phenomenal charity, is extremely efficient in its use of donor dollars and goods. The importance of its services has magnified in recent years, so we’re thrilled to assist the food bank in meeting its mission.”

Food Bank Director Sara Gunn said, “When it comes to charitable giving, Healey Brothers already has an outstanding reputation, and we’re honored that the food bank was selected as a recipient. Every dollar is stretched as far as possible. For instance, every $10 donated results in $100 of food, so the Driven to Give Foundation’s generosity will sustain so many families in need.”

The Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, was founded in 1990 as a branch of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and a member of Feeding America, the national food bank network. The food bank says it serves 285 member agencies in Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Rockland, Sullivan and Putnam counties, and expects to distribute 20 million pounds of food in 2023, the same as in 2022. In summer 2024, the food bank will open a 40,000-square-foot distribution center in Montgomery.

Established with the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan, the Driven to Give Foundation is a permanently endowed fund to award grants to a range of nonprofit organizations in the Hudson Valley, as well as scholarships to students pursuing automotive industry careers.

“This year’s golf outing was a massive success, and we thank our record 132 golfing partners for their participation,” said John Koerner, executive general manager of Healey Brothers Inc. “It’s so important for all of us to give back, and that philosophy is embraced by Healey Brothers’ dedicated employees. Supporting our community is a full team effort, and the entire Healey Brothers team appreciates the vital efforts of the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley.”

For more information about the Driven to Give Foundation or to donate, visit cfosny.org/healey-brothers-driven-to-give-fund.