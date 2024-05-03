Goshen Area Parent Nursery celebrates 42 years

Goshen Area Parent Nursery recently celebrated its 42-year anniversary in the village of Goshen with a robbin cutting ceremony organized by the local Chamber of Commerce.

Goshen Area Parent Nursery School (GAPNS) is a modified cooperative preschool whose administration, budgeting and operations are run by the parents through an elected Executive Board. The learning model is based on “learning through play,” with an emphasis on literacy, socialization, role-play and academics.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony the school’s new playground was unveiled. The playground was made possible in part due to donations from Zach Schiller of Allstate Goshen, and Todd Goldstein of the Misner Insurance Agency.

To learn more about GAPNS, visit gapns.com.