Golf & Tennis Classic raises funds for programs

The annual Abilities First Golf & Tennis Classic netted significant funds on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, at the Powelton Club in Newburgh. Proceeds raised by the Foundation for Abilities First NY benefit programs and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

According to Abilities First CEO Dr. Jeffery Fox, those programs advance quality of life and futures for 1,400 children and adults with disabilities and families. He cited one mom’s peace of mind when her son boarded a school bus to Abilities First, knowing he’d be cared for, educated and supported in a safe, warm environment.

“That moment represented everything we strive to provide - confidence that her child would be safe, understood and challenged to grow,” Fox said. “But this story isn’t unique; it’s what happens when a community decides that every person deserves the chance to reach his or her potential.”

Abilities First, a nonprofit organization, provides people who face developmental challenges and their families support to attain independence, self-determination, integration and acceptance by others through education, exploration and experience. The Golf & Tennis Classic, an annual signature event, funds educational programs, vocational training, residential services, family support programs and community inclusion initiatives.

Abilities First appreciates the generous support of its presenting sponsors. The Classic’s Golf Presenting Sponsor was DVM Industries, a facilities and energy company providing services to the residential, commercial, banking, hospitality and healthcare markets. The Tennis Presenting Sponsor was the law firm of Feldman, Kleidman, Collins & Sappe, LLC.

This year, 124 golfers and 32 tennis participants enjoyed friendly competition, exercise and support of a worthy cause. The day started with a breakfast buffet, followed by a shotgun golf start, a grab-and-go lunch and a reception. Participants also bid during a silent auction for prizes that included a trip to Ocean City, Md., a Fishing Experience, College Sports Experience, NFL Pro Bowl Games Experience and a trip to New York State’s Finger Lakes, as well as sports memorabilia, dining and spa packages, entertainment, golf foursomes, jewelry, trips and more.

Participants were provided “Person In Your Pocket” keepsakes, square cubes encased in plastic with an inspiring message accompanying a photo of an Abilities First beneficiary, depicting a neighbor who enriches the Hudson Valley. The keepsakes also remind Abilities First supporters that they inclusively champion opportunities to contribute, connect and belong.

The event was bittersweet for Peter Setaro, Foundation for Abilities First NY Board of Directors Chairman and Golf & Tennis Classic Co-Chairman. He is retiring and moving south. He said the rewards of seven years of supporting Abilities First will always be heartfelt.

“I discovered I could make a truly meaningful difference. That difference became personal and life-changing for me when I understood the real value of my giving and my time for a community of people so deserving of our support,” he said. “The opportunity to transform lives is waiting for you.”