Girl Scout cookies return to Galleria at Crystal Run

Girl Scout cookies are back at the Galleria at Crystal Run. Every weekend from now to April 27, guests at the Galleria at Crystal Run will be able to purchase Girl Scout cookies at cookie booths located in the food court on the upper level. All the proceeds stay local, funding GSHH’s projects and experiences.

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with the Galleria at Crystal Run,” said Dr. Kari L. Rockwell, CEO of Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, Inc. “Girl Scout cookies are a perennial comfort food that represent a sense of normalcy in our ever-changing environment. We are thrilled that Girl Scouts will have the opportunity to hone their entrepreneurial skills through in-person booth sales and provide moments of joy to their neighbors and the community.”

Visit girlscoutcookies.org to learn more. For more information on the Galleria at Crystal Run, visit galleriacrystalrun.com.