Garnet Health ranked Best Regional Hospital

U.S. News and World Report recently named Garnet Health Medical Center a Best Regional Hospital in nine types of care. These include heart failure, colon cancer surgery, COPD, diabetes, heart attack, hip replacement, kidney failure, pneumonia, and stroke.

This distinction places Garnet Health among a select group of U.S. hospitals recognized for consistently delivering exceptional outcomes, patient safety and care quality across a broad range of specialties.

“Receiving this recognition is a direct result of the dedication and expertise of our entire clinical and support team,” said Jonathan Schiller, president and CEO of Garnet Health. “We are proud to serve our community with nationally recognized care.”

Being named a Best Regional Hospital shines a light on Garnet Health Medical Center’s position as a leading healthcare provider in the Hudson Valley and Catskills region, and delivering on its promise of high-quality, patient-centered care.

Garnet Health Medical Center is part of Garnet Health, a 501(c)(3), organization. Formed by the merger of Arden Hill Hospital and Horton Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center moved the two campuses into a new, single-site, state-of-the-art facility in August 2011. At the time, it was the first new hospital built in New York State in more than 20 years, boasting seven floors of state-of-the-art technology, providing 383 beds, and employing more than 2,400 healthcare professionals.

