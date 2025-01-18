Garnet Health chief medical officer honored by NYS Troopers

Garnet Health Chief Medical Officer Pamela Murphy recently received the Doctor Chandler Award presented by the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association (PBA) at a dinner in Manhattan.

“Dr. Murphy was honored for her outstanding medical expertise, her dedication to New York State Troopers and their families, and for demonstrating a persistent willingness to protect those who protect the people of New York,” Garnet Health said in its announcement.

Each year the State Trooper Surgeons Program, a division of the New York State Troopers PBA, honors select medical professionals and community members they consider to have been instrumental in saving or improving the lives of New York State troopers or their family members.

“It is with great pleasure and humility I accept this recognition,” said Dr. Murphy. “I have dedicated my life to medicine, and it is an honor to work with the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. I know I speak for all of us at Garnet Health when I express gratitude and appreciation. Like the New York State Troopers, we at Garnet Health are committed to the safety and well-being for all we are privileged to serve.”

In March, 2024, Dr. Murphy was named Garnet Health Chief Medical Officer, when the roles of CMO at Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills and Garnet Health Medical Center were consolidated into one systemwide position. She is the first woman to have the CMO role at the health system, Garnet Health said.

Dr. Murphy oversees medical care provided at Garnet Health’s three hospital campuses — located in Callicoon, Harris and Middletown — and all hospital-based outpatient departments, among other duties.

Dr. Murphy has held such leadership positions as the medical director of the Orange County Department of Health, Garnet Health physician advisor, director of the Urgent Care Center and Emergency Services for Crystal Run, medical director of the Hudson Valley Regional EMS Council and chief medical officer for Garnet Health Medical Center. She is also a vetted member of the New York State Emergency Medicine Advisory Committee to the governor, and holds many other posts and positions.

Dr. Murphy received her bachelor’s degree in chemistry / biology from California State University, and her medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine. She completed her residency at the Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn and is a board-certified Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians. She also holds a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Mt. Sinai Medical School in New York, NY.

For more information about Garnet Health, visit garnethealth.org.